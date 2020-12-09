Manchester United suffered a huge blow after RB Leipzig knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season. United, who needed a point to qualify from their last two games, failed to do the same. The Red Devils went 3-0 down against Leipzig and rallied back with two goals in the latter stages, however, it wasn't enough. Here are the records broken.

RBLMUN Leipzig catch passive United short

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side started on a passive note and were made to pay. They conceded twice inside 13 minutes to leave their hopes in tatters before the German team added what ultimately turned out to be the killer third. United staged a second-half fightback with two quick goals and dominated the latter stages. However, they failed to get the equalizer.

Numbers Unwanted numbers for Manchester United

Manchester United have conceded three or more goals in consecutive Champions League games for the first time since April 2003. The Red Devils exited at the group stage in a UCL campaign for the first time since 2015-16 under former manager Louis van Gaal. Ole Gunnar Solskjær has lost six of his 10 Champions League matches as a manager (W4).

Leipzig Leipzig notch these records after superb win

Leipzig, who are second in the Bundesliga, are now unbeaten in their past six home Champions League games (W5 D1), winning the last four games in a row. Leipzig full-back Angelino has had a hand in six goals in six UCL appearances this season (three goals, three assists). Angelino's goal scored after 1:49 is the earliest United have conceded in the UCL since 2012.

