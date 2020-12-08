The Indian cricket team failed to chase down a steep 187-run target against Australia in the third and final T20I. Credit to Australia for pulling things back as India won the series 2-1. Australia managed 186/5 in 20 overs, with Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell scoring respective 50-plus knocks. In reply, Virat Kohli's 85-run knock wasn't enough. Here's more.

AUS vs IND How did the match pan out?

Australia lost an early wicket, before Wade and Steve Smith (24) added a 65-run stand for the second wicket After Smith's dismissal, Wade found company in the form of Maxwell and the two stitched a 90-run stand. India claimed wickets in the end to restrict Australia to 186/5. In reply, Australian spinners Mitchell Swepson (3/23), Adam Zampa (1/21) and Maxwell (1/20) stood out.

Wade Wade slams third career T20I fifty

Wade notched his second successive fifty and made his presence felt with a 53-ball 80. The southpaw amassed seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 150.94. This was Wade's third career T20I fifty. Notably, all of Wade's fifties have come against India and that too batting at the top. Wade has surpassed the 400-run mark in T20Is (427).

Maxwell Maxwell gets past Babar and ABD in terms of runs

Maxwell, who registered a 36-ball 54, hit three fours and three sixes. The all-rounder has raced to 1,687 career T20I runs at an average of 33.07. He surpassed the tally of Pakistan's Babar Azam (1,681) and South Africa legend AB de Villiers (1,672). Maxwell became the second Australian to get past 400 T20I runs against India (431). It was his second fifty against India.

Kohli Kohli smashes 25th career T20I fifty

Indian skipper Kohli hit his 25th career T20I fifty and a seventh one versus Australia. He now has the joint-most fifty-plus scores in T20Is alongside Rohit Sharma. Kohli also went past 2,900 career T20I runs and became the first player to do so. Shikhar Dhawan (28) raced to 1,669 T20I runs and got past Kane Williamson's tally (1,665).

Information Finch, Rahul and Iyer register noughts

Aaron Finch scored his fifth career T20I duck and a third versus India. KL Rahul scored his second T20I nought and a maiden one versus the Aussies. Shreyas Iyer registered his maiden T20I duck.

