X slashes subscription prices in India, aims to boost adoption

Elon Musk 's social media platform, X , has slashed the price of its subscription service on mobile apps in India. The move is likely aimed at boosting user adoption in the second-largest internet market in the world. This is the first time that all three pricing tiers, Basic, Premium, and Premium+, have been revised together, although the Premium+ tier has already seen a price hike twice in the past year.

Tier adjustments Major price cuts across all tiers The price cut from Musk's company comes just a day after his AI venture, xAI, launched the next version of its AI model, Grok 4. The Basic tier of X is now available for ₹170/month or ₹1,700/year in India, down 30% from the previous price of ₹244/month or ₹2,591/year. Similarly, the Premium plan has been reduced by 34% to ₹427/month or ₹4,272/year from its earlier price tag of ₹650/month or ₹6,800/year.

Premium+ reduction Premium+ plan also sees significant price drop The Premium+ plan of X has also seen a major price cut. It is now available for ₹2,570/month or ₹26,400/year, down 26% from its earlier price of ₹3,470/month or ₹34,340/year. However, it's worth noting that prices for these tiers are higher on X's mobile apps due to Google and Apple's in-app commission charges being passed on to consumers.

Tier benefits Basic v/s Premium tier The Basic tier of X offers access to a handful of premium features such as post editing, longer posts and video uploads, reply prioritization, text formatting, and other app customization options. On the other hand, the Premium tier provides access to creator tools like X Pro, analytics, and media studio, among other perks.