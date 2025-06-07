What's the story

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has deleted a controversial post on his social media platform, X.

The post had alleged that former United States President Donald Trump's name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files. It further claimed these files were withheld from the public due to Trump's alleged involvement.

"Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk's statement read.