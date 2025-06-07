Elon Musk deletes post linking Trump to Epstein files
What's the story
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has deleted a controversial post on his social media platform, X.
The post had alleged that former United States President Donald Trump's name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files. It further claimed these files were withheld from the public due to Trump's alleged involvement.
"Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk's statement read.
Feud escalation
Musk and Trump's feud
The feud between Musk and Trump intensified after Musk slammed Trump's $4 trillion tax and spending bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination."
In retaliation, Trump accused Musk of "ingratitude" and threatened to cancel government contracts with his companies.
He also claimed to have asked Musk to leave his administration, accusing him of having "gone CRAZY."
Call for peace
Musk hints at possible truce with Trump
After deleting his post, Musk hinted at a possible truce with Trump.
American fund manager Bill Ackman urged both parties to reconcile, writing on X that "We are much stronger together than apart."
Musk replied to Ackman, saying, "You're not wrong."
The reply prompted all kinds of reactions, from support to scepticism.
Twitter Post
Musk's reply to Ackman's post
You’re not wrong— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025
Investigation request
Democrats demand investigation; FBI refuses to comment
The controversy surrounding Musk's claim has led House Democrats to demand an investigation by the Department of Justice and the FBI. They want to know if Trump's name is indeed in the Epstein files.
However, the FBI has refused to comment on both the feud and any possible connection between Trump and Epstein.
Epstein case
Who was Jeffrey Epstein?
Jeffrey Epstein was a financier with ties to powerful people across the globe.
He was first investigated in 2005 for allegedly sexually abusing underage girls and arrested on sex trafficking charges in 2019.
Epstein died in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial; his death was ruled a suicide amid widespread speculation about foul play due to the powerful individuals potentially implicated.