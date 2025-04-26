Iran offers to mediate between India, Pakistan amid rising tensions
What's the story
Iran has volunteered to mediate between India and Pakistan, amid rising tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.
The incident claimed the lives of 26 people and set off a round of diplomatic tit-for-tat from both New Delhi and Islamabad.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered Iran's help in bringing the two countries to the negotiating table on X.
Diplomatic relations
Iran's Foreign Minister emphasizes cultural ties
In his remarks, Araghchi has underlined the historical, cultural, and civilizational ties that Iran shares with India and Pakistan.
He called the countries "brotherly neighbors" of Iran.
The minister stressed that Tehran is willing to leverage its influence in Islamabad and New Delhi.
Quoting Persian poet Saadi, Araghchi said, "Human Beings are members of a whole, In creation of one essence and soul, If one member is inflicted with pain, Other members uneasy will remain."
Diplomatic discussions
Jaishankar discusses Pahalgam terror attack with Saudi counterpart
In other developments, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday spoke about the Pahalgam terror attack and its cross-border implications with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
This conversation took place after PM Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit following the terrorist incident in Pahalgam.