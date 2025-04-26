Virginia Giuffre—Epstein accuser who alleged Prince Andrew's involvement—dies by suicide
What's the story
Virginia Giuffre, an outspoken advocate against sexual abuse and sex trafficking, has died by suicide at 41. Her family confirmed her death on Friday.
Giuffre was known for accusing convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to Prince Andrew when she was just 17—a claim that the Duke of York has consistently denied.
Family statement
Her family confirms her death
Giuffre's family remembered her as a "fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse," whose ongoing battle with the toll of such abuse became too much to bear.
"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors," they said, confirming she died at her farm in Western Australia on Thursday.
Accusations
Giuffre's life and allegations
Giuffre, an American citizen, became a victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking as a teenager. She accused Epstein and Maxwell of trafficking her to Prince Andrew when she was only 17.
The Duke of York has denied all claims against him, but he reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022.
The settlement contained a statement from Prince Andrew, expressing regret for his association with Epstein, but no admission of liability or apology.
Final days
Giuffre's recent struggles and tragic end
In her last days, Giuffre was living with her three children and husband Robert in North Perth. However, reports indicated that the couple had separated after 22 years of marriage.
Three weeks before her death, she announced on Instagram that she had been seriously hurt in a car accident, a detail local police later disputed in terms of severity.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).