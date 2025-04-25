What's the story

John Moe The, a popular TikTok astrologer with over 300,000 followers, has been arrested by Myanmar authorities for allegedly inciting panic.

The 21-year-old is accused of predicting another powerful earthquake in every city in Myanmar.

His video post on April 9 warned that a "very strong" quake would hit "every city in Myanmar" within 12 days and advised people not to stay in tall buildings during the day.