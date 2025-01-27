What's the story

Perplexity AI has revised its merger proposal with ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.

The revised plan outlines the creation of a new US holding company, "NewCo." Under this proposal, ByteDance would divest TikTok US to investors while retaining ownership of its core recommendation algorithm, a crucial factor in TikTok's global success.

Notably, the proposal suggests that the US government could acquire up to a 50% stake in NewCo after an initial public offering (IPO) with a minimum valuation of $300 billion.