Trump fires 4 officials on Day 1, warns 'thousand more'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has fired four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden.
The dismissals were made on Tuesday, in what is Trump's first major move since his inauguration.
The ousted officials include Jose Andres from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition; Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars; and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President's Export Council.
Official announcement
Trump announces dismissals and future plans on Truth Social
Trump announced the dismissals and his future plans in a post on Truth Social.
He wrote, "My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again."
The post was an official notice of dismissal for the four named individuals and ended with Trump's famous "YOU'RE FIRED!"
Anticipated changes
US government institutions brace for potential upheaval
Trump's announcement has sent US government institutions into a tizzy, preparing for the upheaval he has promised.
His campaign promises included reducing civil service and improving efficiency, which may include eliminating entire departments.
As these changes unfold, many are watching closely to see how they will impact the structure and function of government operations.