What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has fired four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The dismissals were made on Tuesday, in what is Trump's first major move since his inauguration.

The ousted officials include Jose Andres from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition; Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars; and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President's Export Council.