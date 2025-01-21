10 killed, 32 injured in Turkey ski resort hotel fire
A massive fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, a popular ski resort in northwestern Turkey, has killed at least 10 and injured 32 others.
The blaze broke out around 3:30am local time on Tuesday in the hotel's restaurant.
Bolu Province Governor Abdulaziz Aydin confirmed that two victims died after jumping from the building in panic.
There were 234 guests at the hotel.
Survivor stories
Hotel staff and guests recount harrowing escape
Necmi Kepcetutan, a ski instructor at the Grand Kartal Hotel, told NTV television that he was asleep when the fire broke out. He managed to help around 20 guests evacuate amidst the chaos.
"I cannot reach some of my students. I hope they are OK," Kepcetutan expressed.
Baris Salgur, an employee at a nearby hotel, also recounted hearing screams for help from those trapped inside: "They asked for a blanket, saying they will jump... we did what we could."
Rescue operations
Firefighting efforts and evacuation measures
The hotel's wooden cladding is believed to have accelerated the fire's spread, while its cliffside location made firefighting efforts difficult.
Authorities sent 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances to control the crisis. Nearby hotels were also evacuated as a precautionary measure with guests shifted to accommodations around Bolu.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that several ministers had reached the scene and the fire had been contained.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway into cause of deadly fire
Concerns still linger about the possibility of a structural collapse, given the fire's extensive damage.
One survivor slammed the hotel's lack of safety measures, saying no alarms or smoke detectors were installed when the fire broke out.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences, saying, "I pray to God for mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives in this fire." He wished for a speedy recovery for the injured and confirmed an investigation is underway into this tragic incident.