What's the story

A massive fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, a popular ski resort in northwestern Turkey, has killed at least 10 and injured 32 others.

The blaze broke out around 3:30am local time on Tuesday in the hotel's restaurant.

Bolu Province Governor Abdulaziz Aydin confirmed that two victims died after jumping from the building in panic.

There were 234 guests at the hotel.