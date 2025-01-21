What's the story

America's first Indian-American Second Lady Usha Chilukuri Vance left a lasting impression during President Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration on Monday (January 20).

As her husband JD Vance took his oath as Vice President, Vance stood by his side with their daughter Mirabel Rose and a Bible.

Her radiant smile, stunning fashion choices, and confident demeanor captivated audiences worldwide, earning praise from the President himself.