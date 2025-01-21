Meet internet's new obsession: Indian-origin Second Lady Usha Vance
What's the story
America's first Indian-American Second Lady Usha Chilukuri Vance left a lasting impression during President Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration on Monday (January 20).
As her husband JD Vance took his oath as Vice President, Vance stood by his side with their daughter Mirabel Rose and a Bible.
Her radiant smile, stunning fashion choices, and confident demeanor captivated audiences worldwide, earning praise from the President himself.
Fashion statement
Vance's striking fashion choice at the inauguration
Vance's choice of attire, a bubblegum pink Oscar de la Renta ensemble, also attracted attention.
The luxury fashion house described her outfit on Instagram: "For the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies, Second Lady Usha Vance wears a custom peony cashmere coat with scarf wrap and complementing tea-length dress."
Her look was completed with taupe suede knee-high heeled boots and pearl-adorned flower-shaped earrings.
Presidential compliment
Trump's praises for Vance during the inauguration
Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony, President Trump praised Vance, saying she was "smarter than JD Vance."
This drew laughter from the crowd and was met with agreement from VP Vance.
Trump humorously added, "I would've chosen her...but somehow the line of succession didn't work that way, right?"
At 39, Vance becomes the second youngest second lady, behind Jane Hadley Barkley, who was 38 when she assumed the role as Vice President Alben Barkley's wife during President Harry Truman's tenure.
Career highlights
Vance's impressive academic and professional background
Born to Indian immigrant parents in 1986, Vance grew up in an upper-middle-class suburb of San Diego.
She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in History from Yale University and a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge.
Her legal career includes clerking for Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, before serving as a trial lawyer at Munger, Tolles & Olson.