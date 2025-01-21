What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has warned BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—of a 100% import tariff if they continue to try to reduce reliance on the US dollar in global trade.

Trump made the statement during a press meeting at the Oval Office shortly after his inauguration as the 47th US President.

"As a BRICS nation...they'll have a 100% tariff if they so much as even think about doing what they thought," he said.