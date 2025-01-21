'Everyone's Hitler': Musk dismisses Nazi salute allegations at Trump inauguration
What's the story
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has dismissed allegations that his hand gestures during a post-inauguration speech for US President Donald Trump looked like a Nazi salute.
He called these claims "dirty tricks" amid a social media uproar.
In a post on X, Musk wrote, "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks," adding, "The 'everyone's Hitler' attack is sooo tired."
Gesture
Controversial hand gesture sparks debate
The controversy started after a video of Musk's speech at Trump's post-inauguration event went viral.
In the video, Musk is seen opening his speech with the words, "This is what victory feels like," as he danced and celebrated Trump's win.
He called the election a pivotal moment, saying, "This was no ordinary victory. This was a fork in the road of human civilization."
Speech
Musk expresses gratitude to Trump supporters
Musk thanked the supporters of Trump's victory, saying, "Elections come and go, but this one really mattered. Thank you for making it happen! Thank you."
As he spoke, he thumped his right hand over his heart and raised his arm upward with his palm facing downward and fingers pressed together.
He repeated the gesture toward the crowd behind him.
Clarification
Musk calls salute controversy a 'dirty tricks campaign'
In response to the allegations, Musk shared a post by X user @TheRabbitHole84. The post called the salute controversy part of a "dirty tricks campaign."
This comes after Musk's earlier expression of a shift in political support from Democrats to Republicans due to what he perceives as division and hatred from the Democrats.