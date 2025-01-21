Sydney childcare center targeted in 2nd anti-Semitic attack
What's the story
A Sydney, Australia childcare center was set on fire and vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti on Tuesday morning, in the second such incident in four days.
The attack took place around 1:00am local time in the city's east, near a Jewish school and synagogue.
Police reports confirm the property was extensively damaged but no injuries were reported.
Official response
New South Wales premier condemns 'atrocious' act
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has strongly condemned the attack, calling it "atrocious." He assured that a major investigation is underway to identify those responsible for this hate crime.
"The kind of people who would...attack a fellow Australian whom they don't know because of their race or religion, it is completely disgusting and these bastards will be rounded up by the police," Minns said.
Hate crime surge
Rise in anti-Semitic incidents puts PM under scrutiny
Australia has seen a rise in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents since Israel's retaliation to a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.
The retaliation included an assault on Gaza that killed tens of thousands.
In Sydney alone, at least six incidents have been reported in the last two months.
The latest attack was described by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as "a vicious crime."
Protective measures
Task force established to combat anti-Semitic threats
In response to the surge in anti-Semitic incidents, the Australian federal police have set up a task force to investigate threats and violence against the Jewish community.
Just last week, the task force charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly making death threats against members of a Jewish organization.
The recent attacks and ensuing measures underscore an increasingly alarming trend of hate crimes in Australia.