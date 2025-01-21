Inside Trump's Oval Office: Diet Coke button, Jackson portrait
Donald Trump, who has returned as the 47th president of the United States, made major changes to the Oval Office on his first day back.
The office now has a portrait of Andrew Jackson, a decision that had previously sparked controversy as Jackson was a slave owner and was responsible for the forced removal of Native Americans from their lands.
Artistic additions
Other presidential portraits and sculptures in Trump's office
Along with Jackson's portrait, the Oval Office also displays a portrait of George Washington, flanked by the images of Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson.
A bust of Winston Churchill returned to its former position, while Martin Luther King Jr's bust remains. Trump removed a bust of Robert F Kennedy, which was prominently displayed during Biden's term.
Frederic Remington's sculpture "The Bronco Buster" is back under Jackson's portrait.
Personalization
Personal touches and famous 'Diet Coke' button in Oval Office
Trump has added personal touches to the office, including silver eagle figurines on the fireplace mantel and a square paperweight with his name.
Family photos are displayed near the Resolute Desk, featuring images of his children and wife Melania with their son Barron as a baby.
The gold curtains from Trump's first term remain, while Biden's blue rug has been replaced with a neutral-colored one used by Ronald Reagan.
Beverage preference
Trump's preferred drink and changes outside Oval Office
The iconic "Diet Coke" button has returned to the Oval Office. The button alerts White House butlers to serve Trump's favorite drink, Diet Coke.
Trump had once said, "Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button."
Outside the Oval Office, Biden's chocolate-chip cookies have been replaced with flowers and a gold paperweight embossed with "Trump."
These changes mark Trump's return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW as he starts his second term in office.