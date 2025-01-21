Meet 'Musk Watch': A news site dedicated to Elon Musk
What's the story
Renowned investigative journalist and lawyer Judd Legum is launching a news site that will solely cover Elon Musk.
The publication, called "Musk Watch," will be hosted on Substack and come out with two editions a week.
Each edition will offer comprehensive insights into the life and ventures of Musk, who currently leads SpaceX and Tesla, owns social media platform X, and heads DOGE — an advisory task force for US President Donald Trump.
Content strategy
It will offer in-depth analysis and aggregated news
Musk Watch will follow a two-pronged content strategy.
One issue per week will focus on in-depth analysis or exclusive news about Musk, while the other will aggregate reports from various sources, summarizing his actions and activities.
This way, readers will get a comprehensive understanding of Musk's multifaceted influence and ventures.
Musk's impact
Legum highlights Musk's unprecedented influence
Legum emphasized Musk's singularity in an interview with NPR, saying, "I think that he has an unprecedented combination of wealth, of influence across major industries, and of political influence."
He added that the coverage was necessary because it was unclear what it meant for one person to have so much power across so many different industries.
Editorial stance
Musk Watch to follow adversarial journalism approach
Musk Watch will take an adversarial journalism approach, much like Legum's previous venture, Popular Information.
Legum clarified the publication's stance by saying, "It's not neutral. It comes from a progressive perspective, but we're also taking our facts very seriously and making sure we get the story right."
This shows a commitment to rigorous fact-checking and accuracy in reporting on Musk's activities.