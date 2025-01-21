What's the story

Renowned investigative journalist and lawyer Judd Legum is launching a news site that will solely cover Elon Musk.

The publication, called "Musk Watch," will be hosted on Substack and come out with two editions a week.

Each edition will offer comprehensive insights into the life and ventures of Musk, who currently leads SpaceX and Tesla, owns social media platform X, and heads DOGE — an advisory task force for US President Donald Trump.