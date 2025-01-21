Why Vivek Ramaswamy quit Donald Trump's initiative DOGE
Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has resigned from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.
Ramaswamy, who was appointed alongside Elon Musk to lead DOGE last November, confirmed his departure today.
He also teased plans to run for Governor of Ohio, a move that requires him to remain outside of DOGE due to its structure.
Future plans
Ramaswamy expresses support for DOGE, announces political ambitions
Ramaswamy took to X to voice his support for DOGE's creation and faith in Musk's leadership.
"It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I am confident that Elon and team will succeed in streamlining government," he wrote.
He also teased his own political ambitions in Ohio, saying, "I'll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio."
Official statement
Ramaswamy's contributions to DOGE praised
Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the government efficiency advisory group, lauded Ramaswamy's contributions.
"He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE... We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again," she said.
Internal conflicts
Reports suggest friction between Ramaswamy and DOGE staff
Reports from CBS News indicated that friction between Ramaswamy and agency staff may have played a role in his decision to leave.
Sources close to Musk claimed dissatisfaction with Ramaswamy's limited involvement in DOGE operations.
With his exit, Musk is now the sole leader of DOGE, which has already been hit with several lawsuits alleging violations of federal transparency laws.
Agency challenges
DOGE faces criticism and lawsuits
As part of Trump's "Save America" agenda, the department seeks to streamline federal operations and eliminate wasteful spending.
However, it has been hit with multiple lawsuits. Despite the hurdles, Musk defends the plan as essential for long-term prosperity.
The Ohio election is due in November 2026, where Ramaswamy hopes to replace term-limited Governor Mike DeWine in his first public office role if successful.