What's the story

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has resigned from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Ramaswamy, who was appointed alongside Elon Musk to lead DOGE last November, confirmed his departure today.

He also teased plans to run for Governor of Ohio, a move that requires him to remain outside of DOGE due to its structure.