Musk announces algorithm changes for X: How it'll impact users
What's the story
Elon Musk has disclosed plans to tweak the algorithm of his social media platform X.
The proposed changes would prioritize content that users find truly engaging and valuable - something Musk calls "unregretted user-seconds."
The update is part of his larger vision to revolutionize user interaction on X by making it more positive and personalized.
Algorithm overhaul
Strategy to combat negativity on X
Musk has announced an upcoming algorithm modification that will emphasize more informational and entertaining content.
The goal of this change is to address the issue of negative content overshadowing user feeds.
"Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content," Musk wrote on X, adding that while some negative content may increase user time on the platform, it does not contribute to what he termed "unregretted user time."
User empowerment
Control and customization features in development
Musk also disclosed that X is working on features to let users adjust their content Feed dynamically. The move could give users more flexibility to customize their experience as per their preferences at any given moment.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Musk's announcement
We’re also working on easy ways for you to adjust the— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025
content feed dynamically, so youcan have what you want atany given moment
Public response
User reactions and future plans for X
Musk's announcement has sparked a spirited online debate, with users speculating how the new system might redefine their interactions on the platform.
Some users even expressed concerns for the new algorithm changes.
Since taking over X in 2022, Musk has introduced a slew of ambitious updates and reforms, making the platform a hub for meaningful conversation and entertainment.
More details about these algorithmic tweaks will be shared through @XEng, the official engineering handle for X.