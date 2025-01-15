'Privilege of my life...': Joe Biden releases farewell letter
What's the story
Retiring United States President Joe Biden has shared a farewell letter, looking back at his political journey and the challenges he faced during his presidency.
He called his time in politics the "privilege of my life."
In the letter, he detailed how his administration battled the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War.
"But we came together..., and we braved through it," he wrote.
Presidential legacy
Biden reflects on challenges and achievements
"I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that's still the case," he added.
In his farewell letter, Biden also reminisced about his humble beginnings and journey to the Oval Office.
"Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania...one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as President," he wrote.
Policy impact
Biden's presidency: Focus and criticism
Biden termed it the privilege of his life to serve the country for more than 50 years.
He ended by reminding Americans that "history is in your hands."
"The idea of America lies in your hands. We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there is simply nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together."
Inauguration anticipation
Trump's return to power and Biden's final words
Biden's presidency was largely centered on COVID-19 recovery, infrastructure revival, and climate change initiatives. However, his tenure also drew criticism for not preventing Donald Trump's return to power.
Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.
Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, and all other previous presidents and their wives are anticipated to attend the inaugural event on January 20, including George W. and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton.