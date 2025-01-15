What's the story

Retiring United States President Joe Biden has shared a farewell letter, looking back at his political journey and the challenges he faced during his presidency.

He called his time in politics the "privilege of my life."

In the letter, he detailed how his administration battled the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War.

"But we came together..., and we braved through it," he wrote.