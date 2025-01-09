What's the story

A 44-year-old man from Washington, DC was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle a machete and three knives into the US Capitol Visitor Center.

The incident took place just hours before President-elect Donald Trump was due to arrive to meet Senate Republicans and to view the casket of former President Jimmy Carter.

The suspect, identified as Mel J Horne, was arrested at an X-ray scanner at the entrance of the legislative complex.