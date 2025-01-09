Man arrested with knives, machete ahead of Trump's Capitol visit
What's the story
A 44-year-old man from Washington, DC was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle a machete and three knives into the US Capitol Visitor Center.
The incident took place just hours before President-elect Donald Trump was due to arrive to meet Senate Republicans and to view the casket of former President Jimmy Carter.
The suspect, identified as Mel J Horne, was arrested at an X-ray scanner at the entrance of the legislative complex.
Security measures
'No ongoing threat toward Congress or public'
Horne is likely to face multiple charges for carrying dangerous weapons.
The US Capitol Police also assured that there is "no ongoing threat toward the Congress" or the public after the incident.
"Horne will be interviewed by USCP investigators to determine his motive," Capitol Police said in the news release.
Screening disruption
Incident leads to temporary halt in security screening
Carter's casket has been placed in the Capitol Rotunda since Tuesday evening ahead of his state funeral on Thursday.
He will lie in state until Thursday morning, when a ceremony will be held at the Washington National Cathedral.
The longest-living American president died last Sunday, some 22 months after entering hospice care, at his residence in the little town of Plains, Georgia.
He was 100.
Security enhancement
Heightened security measures in place at Capitol
Heightened security measures have been put in place around the Capitol in light of Trump's upcoming inauguration on January 20 and other events.
These measures include metal anti-scale riot fencing and an increased police presence.
This incident comes amid rising threats of political violence that have alarmed law enforcement officials recently.
Security concerns
Recent threats of political violence raise concerns
Trump has survived two assassination attempts, one at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July and another at his West Palm Beach golf course in September.
On Election Day, another man was arrested at a Capitol security checkpoint carrying a blowtorch lighter and flare gun.
In December 2023, a homeless man was arrested outside the legislative branch with a machete, brick, and knife but showed no evidence of targeting lawmakers.