'Steel Magnolia' Rosalynn Carter, US's ex-first lady dies at 96

By Prateek Talukdar

Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter died aged 96 on Sunday

Former United States (US) First Lady Rosalynn Carter died at the age of 96 on Sunday (local time). She played a pivotal role during her husband, Democrat Jimmy Carter's presidency from 1977-81, and actively participated in the administration. Known for her prominent advocacy for mental health, Rosalynn spent her final days in hospice care at the couple's residence in Plains, Georgia. She was fondly referred to as "the Steel Magnolia," exemplifying her gentle demeanor, soft Southern accent, and resilience.

A life-long partnership

Notably, the Carters were the longest-married presidential couple in the US. They celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in July this year after Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia in May. The family-run Carter Center nonprofit organization announced on Friday the former first lady entered home hospice care. The former president began home hospice care in February this year after multiple hospital stays. In a statement, Carter called her "an extension of myself" and "my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished."

The Carters got married in 1946

After her first year in college, Rosalynn went on a date with Carter, who was a family acquaintance from childhood and was returning from the US Naval Academy in 1945. A year later, they got married in 1946, aged 18 and 21, respectively, and moved to Virginia. After Carter assumed office, Rosalynn was initially seen as quiet, but she emerged as an eloquent speaker and activist. She was also invited to cabinet meetings and political strategy discussions as an observer.

Rosalynn campaigned across US for her husband

Carter lost the 1980 presidential election to Ronald Reagan, a former Republican California governor and Hollywood actor. However, Rosalynn had campaigned ardently for her husband. She spoke in 112 cities across 34 states over 44 days during the campaign, which helped Carter beat Democratic challenger Ted Kennedy in the primaries. She later also participated in the campaign for the Equal Rights Amendment to ensure equal treatment of women under the law. But the campaign was unsuccessful.

Nation's leading mental health advocate: Carter Center

Numerous political figures paid their respects to Rosalynn, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who characterized her as a person who "walked her own path, inspiring a nation along the way." The couple founded the Carter Center in 1982, and in 1987, she established the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. She remained actively involved in the organization during her later years. The Carter Center called her "the nation's leading mental health advocate."

Traveled to Cuba, North Korea, Sudan

Rosalynn's dedication to mental health advocacy started during her time in the White House and persisted well beyond her husband's term in office. After Carter's presidency, the couple traveled to Cuba, North Korea, and Sudan. They monitored the elections there and also worked on eliminating several diseases like Guinea worm disease, among others. Notably, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. She also played an integral role in Habitat For Humanity, a nonprofit Christian organization established in 1976.