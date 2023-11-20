Meet Argentina's next president, who speaks with dead dogs

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:55 pm Nov 20, 2023

Meet Argentina's new libertarian president who has pledged 'economic shock therapy'

Argentines elected right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as their next president on Sunday after he vowed to bring major changes amid the soaring inflation and rising poverty in Argentina. Milei, who reportedly communicates spiritually with dead dogs for political advice, also emerged as the biggest winner in the August primary elections. Later, general elections were held on October 23, followed by a runoff on Sunday, as no candidate won a majority in the first round. Here's everything to know about Milei.

Milei bagged 55.8% votes from Argentines

As per the Argentine electoral authority, Milei received 55.8% of the total 97.6% votes tallied during Sunday's presidential runoff. Meanwhile, his rival, outgoing Economy Minister Sergio Massa, received 44.2% of the votes. The margin of their votes is likely to be wider than predicted by all pre-election polls, marking the biggest victory since the country's return to democracy in 1983.

Looking into Milei's pre-political career

Milei entered the Argentine political scene only in 2021. Before that, the 53-year-old, an economist, was a university professor who taught economics for nearly two decades. He has authored numerous books like The Path of the Libertarian, The End of Inflation, and Economic Politics Against the Clock. Milei has previously hosted a radio show, Demoliendo mitos, featuring economists, businessmen, and politicians. He has also worked as the chief economist and financial adviser to businessman Eduardo Eurnekian at a private company.

Milei's reaction to winning presidential polls

After winning the election on Sunday, Milei addressed the people of Argentina, where he also acknowledged the challenges ahead of him, per Reuters. In a defiant speech, he asserted, "The model of decadence has come to an end; there's no going back." "We have monumental problems ahead: inflation, lack of work, and poverty," stated the 53-year-old. "The situation is critical and there is no place for tepid half-measures," he added.

Controversies, radical stances, allegations by Milei

Interestingly, the Sunday polling took place amid Milei's allegations of possible electoral fraud. Without showing proof, he alleged there were irregularities in the presidential election's first round that influenced the results. Meanwhile, in an unusual move, Milei earlier proposed to abolish Argentina's central bank, vowing to dollarize its economy as inflation crossed 120%. He claimed pausing money-printing would offer respite. He is also opposed to legalizing abortion—even in rape cases—but asserts human organ trade and arms sales must be legalized.