Israeli forces ordered to capture Gaza City, destroy Hamas leadership

11:02 am Oct 15, 2023

Israel has ordered its forces to seize Gaza City and destroy Hamas's current leadership, following the surprise attack by the terrorist group that killed 1,300 people and stunned Israel, The New York Times reported. The Israeli military is reportedly gearing up for a major ground invasion in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, and it has already urged Palestinians to head south toward Egypt's closed border. Meanwhile, Israel warned the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah against opening a second front along its border.

Why does this story matter?

Following the surprise strike by Hamas last week, Israel declared war. Nearly 3,000 people have been killed in the fighting so far. Days earlier, Israel "ordered" the evacuation of Gaza City ahead of a major attack to eliminate Hamas. The Hamas refugee authority, on the other hand, allegedly urged Gazans to "remain steadfast in your homes," fearing that if the land was abandoned, Israel would seize it, leaving Palestinians destitute.

Israel relaxed engagement rules for soldiers

The latest invasion would mark the first time Israel has tried to capture and hold land since its 2008 invasion of Gaza. Reportedly, the ground assault was initially scheduled for the weekend but was postponed due to cloudy weather that would have impeded air support for ground forces in Gaza. According to the NYT, the Israeli military has also eased its rules of engagement to streamline operations, permitting troops to conduct fewer checks before firing at potential enemies.

International efforts to protect civilians, provide aid

On Saturday, United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, encouraging them to allow humanitarian aid into the region. He also expressed support for efforts to safeguard civilians. A plane carrying World Health Organization (WHO) supplies also arrived in Egypt, intended for Gaza when humanitarian access across the border becomes feasible. The shipment reportedly contains basic necessities for 300,000 people and sufficient trauma medicines and materials for 1,200 injured people.

Hamas leader meets with Iran's foreign minister

On the other side, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Qatar on Saturday to discuss the Palestinian terror group's deadly assault on Israel and reportedly "agreed to continue cooperation." Abdollahian hailed the assault as a "historic victory" that had hindered Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory. Iran's UN mission cautioned that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could escalate if Israel continues to strike Gaza, potentially involving its proxy group Hezbollah or taking action itself.

US deploys second aircraft carrier to support Israel

"To deter hostile actions against Israel," the US sent a second aircraft carrier on Saturday. Biden reportedly advocated for civilian protection during the American ally's siege and bombardment of Gaza. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly stated that the presence of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier and its associated warships in the eastern Mediterranean demonstrates Washington's "ironclad commitment to Israel's security" to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war."