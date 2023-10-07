Isreal declares 'state of war' amid Hamas infiltration, rocket attacks

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:28 am Oct 07, 202311:28 am

Dozens of rockets fired toward Israel from Gaza: Report

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip reportedly fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel on Saturday morning, triggering air raid sirens that could be heard in the greater Tel Aviv area. The BBC reported that the rockets launched in the air could be heard in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has declared a state of war readiness in response to the massive rocket barrage from the Gaza Strip and the infiltration of Hamas militants into Israel.

Israel yet to respond to alleged rocket strikes

While there is no immediate response from Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reportedly stated that security chiefs are due to meet amid the rocket strikes. Meanwhile, the Associated Press (AP) reported that a "number of terrorists" had entered the country's territory from the Gaza Strip and that residents of these parts have been asked to stay indoors.

Visuals of rockets being fired along Gaza Strip