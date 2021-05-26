Mark Ruffalo's Israel-Palestine conflict posts invite netizens' ire, actor apologizes

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 26, 2021, 08:15 pm

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo apologises for posts on Israel

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo had to backtrack and apologize for his comments on social media suggesting that Israel is committing genocide during their conflict with Palestine. The actor had previously called for sanctions on Israel, using the hashtag #GazaUnderAttack on Twitter. "Over 30 children killed. Mothers dead. Hundreds injured. We are on the brink of a full-scale war," he said in a post.

Statement

Ruffalo said that his statement was 'inflammatory and disrespectful'

His previous statement went on to say, "Sanctions on South Africa helped free its Black people - it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call." Ruffalo, known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Marvel films, later reflected on his comments. "It's not accurate, it's inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad," he now said.

This is his full apology after the recent Israel-Hamas comment

I have reflected wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful is being used to justify antisemitism here abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021

Tense situation

Explained: The Israel-Hamas escalation

During Ramadan/Ramzan, Israeli police tried to stop Palestinians from gathering near East Jerusalem (currently held by Israel). Protests and tensions heightened the most on Jerusalem Day (May 9-10). As Palestinian protests continued to be overpowered, Hamas (Islamist fundamentalist militant group) fired rockets at Israel. Israel neutralized and retaliated, with their own killing 200 Palestinians, including 59 kids, in the first week.

Ceasefire

Ceasefire is in effect currently, tensions at an all-time high

Currently, a ceasefire has been announced between Israelis and Palestinian military group Hamas. The 11-day-long war caused destruction in and around the Gaza Strip, but life returned on the streets right after a ceasefire came into effect. The latest round of fighting has ended inconclusively, just like the three previous wars between the two nations and tensions are still at an all-time high.

Celeb reactions

Gal Gadot, Bella Hadid and Rihanna have spoken out too

Ruffalo isn't the only celebrity speaking out on the Israel-Hamas escalation. Israeli actress Gal Gadot expressed concern over the bloody clashes, and prayed for the victims who lost their lives. Models Bella and Gigi Hadid have raised their support for Palestine, saying that this is ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people by Israel. Popstar Rihanna said, "I stand with humanity! this ain't it y'all!"