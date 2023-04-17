World

Apr 17, 2023

Death toll of Sudan clashes rises to 97: Report

Per a release from the doctors' union, the number of casualties due to the intense clashes between the regular army and paramilitaries in Sudan has increased to at least 97, with many more injured. According to AFP, the doctors' union also claimed that the death toll among civilians does not account for all casualties, as many individuals could not reach hospitals amid the violence.

Neighbor countries Chad and Egypt take security measures

The clashes are said to have been going on since Saturday. Furthermore, at least 56 civilians and three United Nations personnel were killed on the second day of urban battles. Meanwhile, Sudan's neighbors, such as Chad and Egypt, have taken security precautions by closing their borders with the conflict-torn country in response to the ongoing battles.

World Food Programme halts aid operations in Sudan

An official statement from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) also announced that it has decided to temporarily halt all operations in Sudan following the deaths of three employees in clashes between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army. On Sunday, WEP Executive Director Cindy McCain also revealed that operations would resume only after reviewing the security situation in Sudan.

Need safety assurance for humanitarian workers in Sudan: McCain

"WFP is committed to assisting the Sudanese people facing dire food insecurity, but we cannot do our lifesaving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners are not guaranteed," said McCain. "All parties must come to an agreement that ensures the safety of humanitarian workers on the ground and enables the continued delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people."

McCain lists safety concerns for WFP workers

The WRP Executive Director also said that any loss of life is "unacceptable" in humanitarian service and called for "immediate steps to guarantee the safety of those who remain." McCain further emphasized that threats to WFP workers make it impossible for them to operate effectively and safely in the country and carry out the UN agency's work, reported the news agency ANI.

Here's why RSF and Sudan's army are at war

After internal power struggles between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's army chief, and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the RSF, violence erupted across the country on Saturday. On Sunday, the army stated that they "agreed to a United Nations proposal to open a safe passage for humanitarian cases" and allowed the evacuation of the injured for three hours, which concluded at 17:00 GMT.

Visuals from Sudan

Know about RSF's origin

The RSF was established in 2013 and originated from the Janjaweed militia, formed by then-President Omar al-Bashir. It was allegedly formed to target non-Arab ethnic minorities in Darfur, leading to allegations of war crimes. The integration of the RSF into the army had been a major aspect of negotiations to restore civilian rule and resolve Sudan's political-economic crisis triggered by the 2021 military coup.