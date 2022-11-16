World

It's eight billion baby! Philippines welcomes world's 8th billion person

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Lahari Basu Nov 16, 2022, 01:50 pm 3 min read

The baby girl was born on November 15 at 1:29 am

The global population touched eight billion on Tuesday with the birth of a baby in Tondo district, Manila, Philippines. According to authorities, after exact calculations, the baby girl named Vinice Mabansag was termed the symbolic eight billionth person. She was born in Dr. Jose Fabella memorial hospital at 1:29 am and her birth was celebrated by the authorities of the Philippines.

Authorities Authorities celebrated the birth of the baby girl

The Philippines' commission on population and development celebrated the birth of the baby girl with a yummy-looking cake and colorful banners. They also shared photos of the baby and her mother on their Facebook page. "The world has reached another population milestone after a baby girl born in Tondo, Manila was chosen to symbolically mark the eight billionth person in the world," they wrote.

Twitter Post Commission of Population and Development welcomed the baby on Twitter

HELLO, WORLD! Baby girl Vinice Mabansag is the Philippines’ symbolic 8 billionth citizen of the planet, born through normal spontaneous delivery by her mother Margarette at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Medical Center in Manila at exactly 1:29 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2022. pic.twitter.com/kzlAFV9iXH — Commission on Population and Development (@OfficialPOPCOM) November 16, 2022

Public health Improvement in public health increased life expectancy: UN

"Baby Vinice was welcomed on November 15 by nurses at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital as well as representatives from the Commission on Population and Development," the Facebook post further read. As the world reached a milestone population of eight billion, the United Nations (UN) said that an improvement in public health has increased life expectancy and lowered the risk of death.

Population growth World population will reach nine billion mark in 15 years

The UN termed this an important moment to look beyond the numbers and protect the planet. Globally, it took 12 years to add another billion people to the global population. The UN added that the population growth may begin to slow and take 15 years to reach the nine billion mark. The global population is not expected to reach 10 billion by 2080.

Celebration India's population is expected to surpass China in 2023: UN

The UN also said that India is expected to overtake China in terms of population in 2023 and is expected to grow to 1.7 billion by 2050. However, the world's population growth rate has reduced dramatically since the 1960s, Rachel Snow of the UN Population Fund told AFP. The annual growth rate could reduce to 0.5% by 2050 due to a decline in fertility.

Milestone babies Check out the world's 5th, 6th and 7th billion persons

Born on July 11, 1987, in Croatia, Matej Gaspar world's fifth-billion child is married and works as a chemical engineer. The sixth-billion child Adnan Mevic who was born on October 12, 1999, in Bosnia-Herzegovina now has a master's degree in economics. Born in 2011, Sadia Sultana Oishee from Bangladesh was named one of the world's seven-billionth babies. She aspires to become a doctor now.