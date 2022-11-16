It's eight billion baby! Philippines welcomes world's 8th billion person
The global population touched eight billion on Tuesday with the birth of a baby in Tondo district, Manila, Philippines. According to authorities, after exact calculations, the baby girl named Vinice Mabansag was termed the symbolic eight billionth person. She was born in Dr. Jose Fabella memorial hospital at 1:29 am and her birth was celebrated by the authorities of the Philippines.
The Philippines' commission on population and development celebrated the birth of the baby girl with a yummy-looking cake and colorful banners. They also shared photos of the baby and her mother on their Facebook page. "The world has reached another population milestone after a baby girl born in Tondo, Manila was chosen to symbolically mark the eight billionth person in the world," they wrote.
HELLO, WORLD! Baby girl Vinice Mabansag is the Philippines’ symbolic 8 billionth citizen of the planet, born through normal spontaneous delivery by her mother Margarette at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Medical Center in Manila at exactly 1:29 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2022. pic.twitter.com/kzlAFV9iXH— Commission on Population and Development (@OfficialPOPCOM) November 16, 2022
"Baby Vinice was welcomed on November 15 by nurses at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital as well as representatives from the Commission on Population and Development," the Facebook post further read. As the world reached a milestone population of eight billion, the United Nations (UN) said that an improvement in public health has increased life expectancy and lowered the risk of death.
The UN termed this an important moment to look beyond the numbers and protect the planet. Globally, it took 12 years to add another billion people to the global population. The UN added that the population growth may begin to slow and take 15 years to reach the nine billion mark. The global population is not expected to reach 10 billion by 2080.
The UN also said that India is expected to overtake China in terms of population in 2023 and is expected to grow to 1.7 billion by 2050. However, the world's population growth rate has reduced dramatically since the 1960s, Rachel Snow of the UN Population Fund told AFP. The annual growth rate could reduce to 0.5% by 2050 due to a decline in fertility.
Born on July 11, 1987, in Croatia, Matej Gaspar world's fifth-billion child is married and works as a chemical engineer. The sixth-billion child Adnan Mevic who was born on October 12, 1999, in Bosnia-Herzegovina now has a master's degree in economics. Born in 2011, Sadia Sultana Oishee from Bangladesh was named one of the world's seven-billionth babies. She aspires to become a doctor now.