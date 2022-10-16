India

Popular magician, master of illusion OP Sharma dies at 76

Popular magician, master of illusion OP Sharma dies at 76

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 16, 2022, 07:50 pm 2 min read

Magician OP Sharma had gained international acclaim due to his tricks and illusion.

India's popular magician OP Sharma passed away in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was 76. He breathed his last at Fortune Hospital on Saturday due to a Kidney ailment, according to reports. Sharma is survived by three sons--Prem Prakash, Satya Prakash, and Pankaj Prakash--daughter Renu and wife Meenakshi. His death shocked his fans and invited condolences from many quarters.

Details A relative announced his death

"His health condition was not well for the past two years after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He also suffered kidney problems and had to go for dialysis twice in a week (sic)," said his relative Mukesh Gupta. Gupta said Sharma's condition had deteriorated during the last four days and was taken to ICU on October 15, 11 p.m., when doctors proclaimed him dead.

Popularity Sharma performed in over 34,000 magic shows

Sharma lived at Bhoot Bungalow in Kanpur's Barra neighborhood. He rose to international prominence as a master of illusion, according to India Today. Sharma performed in more than 34,000 magic presentations, and his shows were always sold out. Considering his popularity, the Samajwadi Party gave him a ticket for the 2002 assembly elections. He did, however, join the BJP in 2019.

Information Early life and education

Sharma, who was born in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, came to work in the Small Arms Factory in Kanpur before becoming a magician. He began doing magic at the age of seven and went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering.

Information Sharma's younger son Satya Prakash may takeover reign

Sharma has left a lasting legacy of magic and illusion. His team comprises a large staff possessing things that might fit in over 16 trucks. The crew had numerous partners, including artists, musicians, vocalists, make-up artists, lighting controllers, painters, tailors, etc. Satya Prakash, Sharma's younger son, is also a magician known as Junior O P Sharma. He is expected to lead the team now.

Condolences Condolences pour in for the late magician

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed grief on his demise. "Received sad news about the demise of decades' one-man show of magic, world-famous magician, Kanpur resident OP Sharma Ji. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family and fans to bear the immense loss," Maurya tweeted.

Twitter Post CM Adiytanath expressed sadness termed Sharma eminent magician

अपनी नायाब कला के द्वारा दशकों से लोगों का मनोरंजन कर रहे प्रख्यात जादूगर श्री ओ.पी. शर्मा जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व उनके शोकाकुल परिजनों एवं असंख्य प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 16, 2022