India

Probe ordered after UP constable's 'viral' complaint over mess food

Probe ordered after UP constable's 'viral' complaint over mess food

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 11, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Probe has been ordered in the incident after the incident went viral.

Uttar Pradesh Police faced a huge embarrassment after a police constable in Firozabad district Wednesday stood on the road and grieved loudly about the quality of food served in the police mess. Senior police officials ordered a probe into the quality of meals served at the district police lines after a video of constable Manoj Kumar went viral.

Statement What exactly did the Kuma say?

Kumar claims he complained about the meal to his superiors, but no action was taken; instead, he is being threatened. "The Chief Minister had earlier announced that the government provides an allowance for a nutritious diet for police officials. But this is what we get after long duty hours," he said. "How will cops work if we won't get a proper diet?" he questions.

Details 'Even animals won't eat it,' grieving cop says

In another video, he can be seen sitting on a barrier with a dish of food, telling people, "even animals won't eat this." Later, Firozabad police noted in a tweet that Kumar has a history of disciplinary troubles and has been reprimanded 15 times for irregularities and other similar concerns. Police have requested an investigation into the event.

Official Action will follow once the inquiry is complete: Police

The Indian Express quoted SP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari as saying that he instructed Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava to undertake the investigation. "Every day, food for around 100 cops is prepared in the mess... The next course of action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report," Additional SP (Firozabad) Akhilesh Narain Singh said.

Twitter Post Tweet by Firozabad Police in Hindi

History In 2017, similar complaint cost a BSF constable his job

In 2017, a BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav created a huge controversy when he posted a video about the "poor quality" of food served to jawans. Later, he was dismissed from services on charges of "making false allegations, posting photographs on social media, and carrying two mobile phones". The official statement said Yadav was sacked after being found guilty on breach of discipline.