India

Prophet row: Protests, arrests across several states; internet services suspended

Prophet row: Protests, arrests across several states; internet services suspended

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 12, 2022, 10:17 am 3 min read

Earlier on Friday, two persons were killed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi in police firing during the protests after the Friday prayers.

Fresh violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday against the controversial remarks made by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. Earlier on Friday, two persons were killed in Ranchi in police firing during protests after the Friday prayers. Uttar Pradesh also witnessed clashes with over 250 people taken into custody as internet was suspended in several places.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes days after Sharma's controversial comments received considerable criticism on social media, and from Arab countries.

The issue triggered protests and violence in several cities on Friday.

Multiple complaints were filed against Sharma as a result of her statements in Maharashtra and Telangana.

Sharma later apologized, and said that she never meant to offend anyone's religious beliefs.

West Bengal 60 arrested after violence in Howrah

As many as 60 people were arrested in the Howrah district on Saturday and the internet has been suspended till Monday, and CrPc Section 144 has been imposed in Uluberia, Domjur, and Panchla till Wednesday. Fresh violence was reported in Howrah's Panchla Bazaar as protesters set ablaze several houses and also vandalized a BJP party office. Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas also witnessed protests.

Jharkhand Protests in several parts of the country

Calling for the arrest of former BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, riotous protests were held in several parts of the country including Delhi and Maharashtra. A bandh was observed in Ranchi and the internet services were suspended. It was restored on Saturday at midnight. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered an investigation into Friday's violence that left two persons dead.

Investigation Delhi Police register case in connection with Jama Masjid protest

After massive protests were on Friday, cases were registered in Delhi, Maharashtra, and other states. A case was registered by the Delhi Police in connection with Friday's protest outside Jama Masjid and under the Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that further investigation was underway.

National Security Act 255 arrested, 6,000 booked in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 255 people and booked 6,000 others from various districts. The police said action would be taken under the National Security Act in Saharanpur and Prayagraj. Of the 13 FIRs lodged in connection with the Friday's protests, three each were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Kheri, and Jalaun.

Maharashtra Cases registered in Aurangabad, other places

A case was registered against 100 protestors under IPC section 149 (unlawful assembly) and Motor Vehicles Act in Aurangabad. Other cases were also registered against protestors. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police summoned Sharma to record her statement on June 25 in connection with an FIR at Pydhonie police station. The Thane police also summoned her to record a statement on June 22.

Jammu and Kashmir Youtuber arrested in Srinagar, internet suspended in other parts

Protests were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir with parts of Jammu'a Chenab valley put under curfew. Internet and broadband services remained suspended in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar among others. Kashmir YouTuber Faisal Wani was arrested for posting a now-deleted video depicting Sharma's beheading. Before his arrest, he posted another video claiming that he did intend to hurt the sentiments of people or any religion.