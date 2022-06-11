India

J&K: YouTuber held for uploading 'beheading' video of Nupur Sharma

Written by Mohd. Fahad Jun 11, 2022, 04:37 pm 3 min read

The video showed Faisal Wani targeting Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Saturday for uploading a video of 'beheading' of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Wani enacted the act of execution, and posted the video on his YouTube channel. The video showed Wani targeting Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. He then stages a beheading on her photograph using a sword.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes days after the BJP suspended Sharma in response to considerable criticism on social media, particularly from Arab countries. Several cities witnessed protests and violence after prayers on Friday. Multiple complaints were filed against Sharma as a result of her statements in Maharashtra and Telangana. On Sunday, she apologized, stating she never meant to offend anyone's religious beliefs.

Backlash Wani, deletes video, apologizes

Wani's video went viral, but received huge backlash from netizens, who condemned the staged act of violence. Later, he deleted the video, and apologised in another video. "Yes, I made the video but I did not have any ill intention. I deleted the video and I apologise if it hurt anyone," he said. Wani runs a YouTube channel on fitness called Deep Pain Fitness.

Quote Author Tasleema Nasreen criticizes 'fanatic Muslims'

Bangladesh's controversial author Taslima Nasreen on Saturday tweeted on the Prophet remarks' controversy saying that "Prophet Muhammad would have been shocked to see the madness of Muslim fanatics around the world."

Twitter Post See Taslima Nasreen's tweet

No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god. Critical scrutiny is necessary to make the world a better place. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) June 8, 2022

Comments What exactly did Sharma say?

During a recent debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row on a TV channel, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects in their religious scriptures may be mocked as well. She then made a mention of Prophet Muhammad's marriage, too. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations and political parties.

Reaction Sharma's remarks received global attention

Reports of Indians, who represent a large percentage of the workforce in the Gulf countries being laid off by their Arab bosses began to surface on the internet, along with reports of many Gulf superstores removing Indian products. The hashtag 'Boycott India' started trending on Twitter. In fact, the Grand Mufti of Oman as well as popular Twitter accounts, have called for a boycott.

Details BJP's clarification over Sharma's controversial remarks

"During the thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The BJP respects all religions," BJP had stated. "India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion...and to honor and respect every religion," it said adding that they are committed to making India a great country as it celebrates the 75th year of independence.