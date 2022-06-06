India

Unwarranted, narrow-minded comments: MEA's critical response to OIC's statement

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 06, 2022

India slams Organization of Islamic Cooperation for its comments on Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

India slammed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday for its "unwarranted" comments on suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammed in a TV news debate. Rejecting the OIC Secretariat's comments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it was "regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments."

Context Why does this story matter?

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and its Delhi unit's media in-charge, Naveen Kumar Jindal.

It had also issued a statement clarifying its stand on the issue.

According to a press release signed by BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh, "The BJP is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP doesn't promote such people or philosophy."

MEA statement 'Offensive tweets don't reflect Indian government's views'

"The Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the MEA said. "The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India...," his statement added.

Vested interests MEA accuses OIC of communal approach

The MEA lashed out at the OIC for its "communal approach" and asked it to "show due respect to all faiths and religions." It accused the body of the Islamic nations of pursuing a "divisive agenda" at the behest of vested interests. This comes a day after several Arab nations, including Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran condemned Sharma's offensive remark against Prophet Muhammed.

Twitter Post Here's the MEA spokesperson's statement

— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 6, 2022

Information What is the OIC?

The OIC has 57 member nations across four continents--Asia, Europe, South America, and Africa. Founded in 1969, it defines itself as "the collective voice of the Muslim world."

Details Details of BJP's clarification over Sharma's remarks

"During the thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The BJP respects all religions," BJP stated." India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion...and to honor and respect every religion," it further said. "As India celebrates the 75th year of its independence, we are committed to making India a great country," it added.

Comments What exactly did Sharma say?

During a recent TV debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row, Sharma had said that because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects in their religious scriptures may be mocked as well. She then made a mention of Prophet Muhammed's marriage, too. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations and political parties.

Gyanvapi complex What is the Shivling-fountain row?

For the unversed, a Shivling was found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, however, claimed it was part of the wazukhana's fountain. The Supreme Court ordered authorities to protect it without hindering Muslims' access to namaz. The Varanasi court deferred till July 4 a hearing on the mosque committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side.