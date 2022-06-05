India

BJP suspends spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal over 'Prophet' remark

Written by Mohd. Fahad Jun 05, 2022

The BJP also issued a statement clarifying its stand on the issue after Nupur Sharma's remarks.

Facing criticism from various quarters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The party has also suspended its Delhi media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal. Earlier, the BJP issued a statement clarifying its stand on the issue. "BJP is strictly against any ideology that insults any sect or religion," the statement read.

What exactly did Sharma say?

During a recent debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row on a TV channel, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects in their religious scriptures may be mocked as well. She then made a mention of Prophet Muhammad's marriage, too. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations and political parties.