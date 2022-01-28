India

12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs' suspension canceled by Supreme Court

12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs' suspension canceled by Supreme Court

Written by Sagar Jan 28, 2022, 12:41 pm 2 min read

Several petitions had been filed challenging the Maharashtra Assembly's resolution to suspend the members.

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Maharashtra Assembly's decision to suspend 12 members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The MLAs were suspended for a period of one year starting July 5, 2021, for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer in the state assembly. Several petitions had been filed challenging the Maharashtra Assembly's resolution to suspend the members.

Context Why does this story matter?

Several BJP leaders have celebrated the Supreme Court order.

The MLAs will now be entitled all due benefits after the conclusion of the Maharashtra Assembly's Monsoon Session last July.

The members in question are Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute, and Bunty Bhangdia.

Details What did the court say?

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said the MLAs could not be suspended beyond the period of an ongoing session, according to the rules. The apex court said the Maharashtra Assembly's decision was "unconstitutional and illegal." "Assembly resolutions are malice in the eyes of law and declared to be ineffective," the court added.

Reaction Former CM, BJP leaders welcome order

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have welcomed the court order. "It was not only a question of 12 MLAs but of more than 50 lakh citizens in these 12 constituencies," tweeted former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "The SC judgment is a slap on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government's face. The suspension was an act of vendetta," said MLA Girish Mahajan, who was among those suspended.

Controversy What was the controversy all about?

In July 2021, chaos had erupted in the Maharashtra Assembly during the introduction of a resolution regarding political reservation for Other Backward Classes. Opposition leaders had protested claiming they were not allowed to have their say. The 12 members were suspended after Assembly Speaker Bhaskar Jadhav alleged they abused and manhandled him. Later that month, the members approached the SC to challenge the suspension.