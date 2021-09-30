Cyclone Gulab expected to transform into 'Shaheen,' IMD says

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 01:50 pm

Cyclone Gulab is expected to transform into another cyclonic storm, the IMD says.

After making landfall, Cyclone Gulab is expected to transform into another cyclonic storm, which would be called "Shaheen," according to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The new cyclone will form over northeast Arabian Sea either on Thursday night or Friday morning. It is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Gujarat, and Konkan regions, weather officials said.

Details

Heavy rainfall has been predicted in these areas

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Saurashtra and Kutch. Further, heavy rain is also expected at isolated places in Gujarat region, north Konkan, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Daman, Diu, as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In Bihar, heavy downpour is likely at isolated places until October 3, according to the IMD.

Information

Advisory issued to fishermen in view of cyclone

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised by officials not to venture into north and central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts until Saturday, October 2.

IMD

IMD calls the development a 'rare occurrence'

The IMD has termed Cyclone Gulab's potential transformation into another cyclone a rare occurrence. "The remnant of the cyclonic storm Gulab lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat. It is very likely to move west north-westward, emerge into the northeast Arabian sea and intensify into a depression by tomorrow," the IMD said on Wednesday.

Gulab

Cyclone Gulab had made landfall this week

Cyclone Gulab had made landfall between Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam on the eastern coast earlier this week, bringing torrential rainfall to central Maharashtra and Konkan regions. The IMD has said that Cyclone Shaheen is expected to take shape starting October 1. Its trajectory will take it northwest into Pakistan, specifically the coastal areas of the country's Balochistan region.

Cause

Experts point to abundant moisture as the cause

Experts say the weakened Cyclone Gulab is intensifying again with the help of the available moisture in the air due to delayed monsoon withdrawal. "The moment it comes close to a sea, it starts regaining energy from moisture and there is always a possibility that it will re-emerge (as a cyclone)," said Dr. GK Das, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata.