Narayan Rane granted bail at midnight; court says arrest 'justified'

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 02:23 pm

Union Minister Narayan Rane was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at 9:55 pm Tuesday.

Union Minister Narayan Rane was granted bail around midnight on Tuesday, hours after the police arrested him for his "slap" remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Judicial Magistrate First Class observed that Rane's arrest was "justified," but there was no need to keep him in custody. Earlier Tuesday, the Ratnagiri court had rejected his bail application. Here are more details.

Details

Arrest was justified, but no custody required: Court

Rane was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at 9:55 pm on Tuesday. Noting that the accused is a Union Minister and an FIR has been lodged against him, the court said it "found that arrest is justified." However, considering the nature of the offense, the court held it not necessary to send him to police custody.

Information

Court pulls up police for not maintaining case diary properly

The court also criticized the police for not maintaining the case diary as per the procedure. Reportedly, the case diary was "two leaves of paper" and not in volume or with pagination, the court observed.

Court proceedings

Rane moved bail plea after court directed judicial custody

Rane's lawyers moved a bail plea after the court directed Rane to be sent to judicial custody till September 4. The lawyers argued that Rane is a 69-year-old man and willing to cooperate with the probe. The prosecution opposed the bail plea, expressing apprehensions that the minister may make similar comments which will create "disharmony in the communities."

Court proceedings

Rane's lawyers also opposed custodial interrogation

Countering the prosecution's argument against the bail plea, Rane's lawyers told the court that Rane has been advised not to make similar statements in public. However, quoting his liberty, they said Rane had not agreed to give an undertaking for the same. His lawyers also opposed custodial interrogation since the punishment on the charges invoked against Rane is not more than three years.

Court proceedings

Court granted bail with conditions as most charges were bailable

Rane was granted bail as the charges against him were bailable, except two—promoting enmity between different groups and statements conducing to public mischief—where the punishment is not more than three years. However, the court laid down conditions that he will not tamper with the probe, cooperate with the investigating officer, and appear before the police in Alibaug on August 30 and September 13.

Quote

'No prejudice to prosecution if accused is released on bail'

The court further said, "Considering the above factors, no prejudice will be caused to prosecution if the accused is released on bail on certain terms and conditions." It also said that Rane should be given seven days' prior notice to appear before the investigating officer.

Context

Row erupted after Rane said he would 'slap' Uddhav Thackeray

On Monday, while addressing the public, Rane said that he would have "slapped" CM Uddhav Thackeray for not knowing the year of India's independence. His comments led to clashes between supporters of Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the BJP across Maharashtra on Tuesday. At least three FIRs were registered against Rane following his remarks against Thackeray. Later on Tuesday, Rane was arrested by Maharashtra Police.

Profile

Who is Narayan Rane?

Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane was inducted as a Union Minister of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises this July. He entered the Maharashtra Assembly in 1990 as a Sena MLA. In 1999, he was sworn in as Maharashtra's 13th Chief Minister. In 2005, he had left the Shiv Sena due to differences with the Thackerays.