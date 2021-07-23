Maharashtra CM holds emergency meeting as heavy rain triggers flood

Maharashtra is likely to see very heavy rains for the next three days.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts caused due to torrential rains in the last 24 hours. As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy rains for the next three days, Thackeray also directed officials to maintain strict vigilance and start rescue operations. Here are more details.

Water levels constantly rising; Thackeray advises caution

Highlighting the warning issued by the IMD, Thackeray said, "Water levels in the rivers are constantly rising. Hence, citizens staying close by are advised to take adequate precautions, and co-operate with the administration."

Maharashtra's Konkan worst hit; Konkan railway route suspended

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for the Konkan region, which has witnessed massive rainfall since Thursday morning. Due to the overflow of rivers, the highway near Lanja village and the Goa highway have been blocked. The Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district was also temporarily suspended. About 5,500-6,000 passengers were stranded in trains at various stations on the route, officials said.

9 trains regulated due to flood in Chiplun

Due to the flood situation in Chiplun, the Konkan Railway informed that nine long-distance trains have been regulated. Out of these, the Dadar-Sawantwadi special train was regulated at Chiplun station and the CSMT-Madgaon Janshatabdi special train at Khed station.

Kolhapur records 93 mm rainfall till 8 am

Kolhapur reportedly recorded 93 mm rainfall till 8 am on Thursday. Due to continuous rain over the last two days, a few state highways and three district roads have been shut for traffic. Rainwater has notably submerged some of the stretches on these routes. In rural areas, some bridges have also submerged, putting a halt to traffic movement.

IMD predicts thunderstorm with lightning in east Vidarbha

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning at many places in East Vidarbha. The IMD stated that thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at many places in Nagpur (Katol, Ramtek), Wardha (Hinganghat), Chandrapur, and Amravati divisions during the day.

NDRF deployed in Mumbai; Navy to be deployed in Konkan

So far, four teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Mumbai: one each in Palghar, Thane, Chiplun (Ratnagiri), and two in Kolhapur. Reportedly, Indian Navy teams are also being prepared to conduct rescue operations in Konkan where the flood situation is getting worse. In Chiplun, Maharashtra Disaster Relief Minister Vijay Wadettiwar informed that choppers, coast guard, and boats have been pressed into service.