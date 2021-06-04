Rane blames Maharashtra government over Maratha quota issue

Narayan Rane has alleged that Uddhav Thackeray is not in favor of granting reservation to Marathas

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Thursday said that the Maharashtra government should immediately file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict striking down the Maratha quota. Speaking to the reporters in Pune, Rane alleged that the state government failed to present its side effectively in the apex court. Here are more details.

Details

CM doesn't want to give reservation to the community: Rane

"The grounds on which the previous Devendra Fadnavis government had given the reservation were not presented in the court," Rane claimed. "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not want to give reservations to the community," Rane alleged. "I was in the Shiv Sena for 39 years and I know the stand of the Shiv Sena over the issue," he added.

Quote

Rane offered to help the state government

"The BJP will consult experts on the quota issue and offer help to the state government in the legal battle," Rane said. "Before pointing fingers at the Centre, the Chief Minister should take a briefing from the Chief Secretary over the issue," he added.

Supreme Court's verdict

SC has held that nothing justifies the call for reservation

Notably, the Maratha quota law was aimed at granting reservation to the Maratha community in admissions and government jobs in Maharashtra. Last month the Supreme Court unanimously held that there were no exceptional circumstances justifying the grant of reservation to Marathas above the 50% ceiling limit as a Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC).

Leaders

Rane targeted Sharad Pawar over the quota issue

On BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati reaching out to leaders on the quota issue, Rane said that the Maratha community won't get the reservation by going from one district to another. "The community should feel that the person is working for them," he said. "NCP Chief Sharad Pawar was Maharashtra's Chief Minister four times but he did not do anything for the community," Rane alleged.