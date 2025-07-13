Litton Das smashes his maiden T20I half-century versus SL: Stats

Bangladesh batter Litton Das made his presence felt with a knock of a 50-ball 76 in the 2nd T20I versus Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. His exploits helped Bangladesh post a score of 177/7 in 20 overs. Towhid Hridoy (31) and Shamim Hossain (48) played their parts alongside Das. This was a crucial knock for the experienced Das. Here's more.

Information Das rides on two quality stands to help Bangladesh Bangladesh were reduced to 7/2 inside two overs. Thereafter, Das and Hridoy shared a valuable 69-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Bangladesh were 78/4 at one stage before Das and Shamim put on 77 runs for the 5th wicket. Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Das (155/5).

Runs 12th fifty in T20Is for Das Das' 76 from 50 balls had 1 four and five sixes. He struck at 152. Playing his 103rd T20I, Das owns 2,243 runs at 22.88. This was his 12th fifty. He has now raced to 70 sixes in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus the Lankans, Das owns 220 runs from 9 matches at 24.44. This was his maiden fifty versus Sri Lanka.