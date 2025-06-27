Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim completes 9,000 First-Class runs: Key stats

Senior Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has completed 9,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Rahim reached the landmark on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The 38-year-old, who made 35 in his first outing, attained the feat with his third run in the third innings. Over 6,000 of his FC runs have come in Test cricket .

Stats A look at his red-ball stats Rahim, who has been Bangladesh's mainstay middle-order batter for over a decade, completed 9,000 FC runs in 149 matches (262 innings). He has an average of around 39 with 19 tons and 41 half-centuries in red-ball cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. As mentioned, the Bangladesh batter has scored 6,000-plus runs across 98 Tests at an average of more than 37. His tally includes 12 tons.

DYK Only Bangladesh batter with this feat Meanwhile, Rahim is the only Bangladesh batter with over 6,000 runs in Test cricket. Tamim Iqbal follows him on the tally, with 5,134 runs. No other batter has even scored 5,000 runs for Bangladesh in the format. Rahim reached the landmark of 6,000 runs during the 1st Test against South Africa in Dhaka last year.