Travis's 'wild romantic gesture' made Taylor fall in love

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, popstar Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. The singer revealed that Kelce's "wild romantic gesture" to win her over reminded her of an '80s John Hughes movie. She said she had been writing about such romance since she was a teenager. Here's how the much-loved celebrity pair came to be.

Podcast details Swift recalls Kelce's 'man-tantrum' from Kansas City meet During her debut on the New Heights podcast, Swift humorously recalled how Kelce threw a "man-tantrum" when he couldn't meet her during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in 2023. She said, "It was such a wild romantic gesture to be like, 'I wanna date you!' This dude didn't get a meet-and-greet and he's making it everyone's problem." Swift also revealed that Kelce didn't even contact her management to arrange a meeting, but assumed he could meet her.

Romantic comparison Swift compares Kelce's gesture to an '80s John Hughes film Swift went on to compare Kelce's grand gesture to an '80s John Hughes film. She said it was like a modern version of "standing outside my window with a boombox (referencing Say Anything)." The singer added, "I was like, if this guy isn't crazy, um, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

Relationship insight 'He is crazy. He's the good kind of crazy' When asked by Jason Kelce, Kelce's brother and podcast co-host, how she knew Kelce wasn't "crazy," Swift said he is crazy, but the good kind of crazy. She explained that she realized this after their first few conversations. "He is crazy. He's the good kind of crazy," Swift said. "I was just like he's truly trying to get to know me in a way that's very natural, very pure, very normal."