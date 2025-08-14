'Life of a Showgirl': Taylor's 12th album arrives in October
What's the story
Global pop sensation Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The announcement was made on her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights, where she revealed the title and also teased some details about the upcoming release. The Love Story singer dropped the cover art of the new album on Instagram. This marks another milestone in Swift's illustrious career, which has seen her explore various musical genres and themes through 11 previous albums.
Collaborators
Tracklist and collaborators revealed
The Life of a Showgirl will feature 12 tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track and Max Martin and Shellback as producers. Other songs include Elizabeth Taylor, Ruin the Friendship, Wood, Honey, Actually Romantic, CANCELLED!, Eldest Daughter, Father Figure, Wi$h Li$t, Opalite, and The Fate of Ophelia. Swift's last album was The Tortured Poets Department released in 2024.
Speculation
Speculation and excitement build around album release
Swift's appearance on New Heights sparked intense speculation among fans about the release date and tracklist of her new album. The podcast episode dropped at 7:00pm ET, a departure from its usual morning release time, further fueling rumors. This appearance marked Swift's podcast debut! Swift's marketing team also teased the album with a countdown clock on her website, which was set to expire at 12:12am ET on Wednesday.
Hints
Swift's social media profiles change ahead of announcement
Swift's social media profiles also changed to a mint green rectangle with an orange lock in the center. The countdown clock on her site was accompanied by a message confirming that she would be a guest on New Heights this week. Fans can pre-order The Life of a Showgirl now, but the release date is set for October 3.