What's the story

Angelo Mathews, the veteran Sri Lanka cricketer, has expressed his disappointment over the quantity of Tests scheduled for his country in the impending ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The ongoing year (2025) will see the Lankans play only four Test matches.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this is the lowest number of Tests they have played annually since 2013, excluding the COVID-19-affected year of 2020.

Between 2025 and 2027, Sri Lanka will play just six two-match Test series.