Only four Tests for Sri Lanka! Angelo Mathews slams schedule
What's the story
Angelo Mathews, the veteran Sri Lanka cricketer, has expressed his disappointment over the quantity of Tests scheduled for his country in the impending ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
The ongoing year (2025) will see the Lankans play only four Test matches.
According to ESPNcricinfo, this is the lowest number of Tests they have played annually since 2013, excluding the COVID-19-affected year of 2020.
Between 2025 and 2027, Sri Lanka will play just six two-match Test series.
Schedule disparity
Mathews compares SL's schedule with other teams
Mathews highlighted the stark difference in schedules between Sri Lanka and other cricketing powerhouses like Australia, England, and India.
While these countries are set to play 22, 21, and 18 Tests respectively during the same period, Sri Lanka's calendar remains sparse.
"I think it's quite sad," Mathews said. "The younger generation is urging for more Test cricket. Test cricket is obviously the pinnacle of cricket."
Call for action
'We can play more Tests'
Mathews stressed on the need to push for more Test matches, especially given the enthusiasm of younger players.
He feels that there should be a "minimum of 10 matches" in a year.
"Teams like England, India or Australia are playing 15-plus games a year. Why can't we play? We can," Mathews said.
He also emphasized Sri Lanka's cricketing history and its right to play more Tests like other top teams.
Retirement announcement
Mathews to retire from Test cricket
Mathews is set to retire from Test cricket after the series opener against Bangladesh in Galle, starting June 17.
The 37-year-old has been a key player for Sri Lanka for over 15 years, scoring 8,167 runs in 118 Tests at 49.84 (16 tons).
He has the third-most Test runs for the Lankans after Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814).
Mathews also captained Sri Lanka in 34 Tests between 2013 and 2017, winning 13 of them.
WTC 2023-25
How SL fared in WTC 2023-25 cycle
Sri Lanka's journey in the 2023-25 WTC cycle was marked by inconsistency.
They played 13 matches, securing five wins and suffering 8 losses. This resulted in a win percentage of 38.46 .
Despite victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, their momentum faltered.
A 2-0 series defeat to Australia this year diminished their qualification prospects.
While SL finished sixth, South Africa and Australia secured the top two spots.