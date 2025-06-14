Can Australia script comeback in WTC final? Vettori opines
What's the story
Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori has said that the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's is far from over.
His statement comes as South Africa close in on a historic ICC title, needing just 69 runs to win with eight wickets in hand.
However, Vettori believes that a single wicket could turn the tide in favor of Australia.
Strategy
'It is important to stay in the moment'
Addressing the media after Day 3's play, Vettori emphasized the importance of not getting ahead of themselves.
He said, "I think there'll be no desire to get ahead of ourselves. I think it's one wicket — that's the starting point."
He added that if they could get a new batsman on the crease, it could be the beginning of a turnaround for Australia.
Match dynamics
Australia were on top for most parts of Day 3
After a brilliant 10th-wicket partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Australia set a challenging target of 282 runs.
South Africa's chase started shakily with Ryan Rickelton's early departure.
A promising 59-run partnership between Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder was also cut short by Starc.
At that moment, many thought Australia had one hand on the trophy with Pat Cummins, Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, and Starc all in rhythm.
Game changer
Bavuma, Markram make the most of dropped chance
However, Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram turned the tables on Australia.
Bavuma was dropped on 2 by Steve Smith, who dislocated his finger in the process.
Despite appearing to pull his hamstring in the 24th over, Bavuma battled through the pain to score a gutsy half-century off 82 balls.
Meanwhile, Markram silenced his critics with a measured century after falling for a duck in the first innings.
Match conditions
Vettori praises South Africa
Vettori praised the partnership of Markram and Bavuma but noted that the conditions at Lord's had become easier for South Africa in their final innings.
He said, "Under those conditions, Markram and Bavuma were exceptional. They were able to navigate their way through any tricky situation and then be able to put pressure back on us at the most opportune time."