What's the story

South African cricketer Aiden Markram has made history by becoming the first player from his country to score a century in an ICC tournament final.

The landmark innings came during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord's against Australia.

Chasing a target of 282 runs in a match that had been difficult for batters, Markram put on an unbeaten century partnership with skipper Temba Bavuma, ending the day with 102 not out off 159 balls, including 11 fours.