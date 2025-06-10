Mitchell Starc owns 42 Test wickets versus South Africa: Stats
What's the story
Star Australian seamer Mitchell Starc is set to feature in the impending 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at the iconic Lord's, starting June 11.
Starc, one of most prolific wicket-takers, took four wickets in the 2023 WTC final against India. He is expected to shine against the Proteas too.
Have a look at his Test record against SA.
Stats
A look at his stats
Between 2012 and 2022, Starc has played nine Tests against South Africa.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has snapped up 42 wickets from 17 innings at an average of 28.85. His tally includes 2 five-wicket hauls.
Notably, Starc took a fifer in his maiden Test against the Proteas. He took 6/154 at the WACA in Perth.
He also took 5/35 in the 2018 Durban Test.
Information
Home vs away numbers
As many as 30 of Starc's Test wickets against South Africa have come at home. His tally includes an average of 26.63. Notably, Starc hasn't played against the Proteas away from home barring the 2018 series (12 wickets).
Milestone
Starc set to join these players
In the impending WTC final, Starc could become the ninth Australian with 50-plus wickets against South Africa in the format.
Shane Warne (130), Clarrie Grimmett (77), Mitchell Johnson (64), Glenn McGrath (57), Nathan Lyon (56), Richie Benaud (52), Brett Lee (50), and Bill Whitty (50) are the only Aussies with this feat as of now.
Career
A look at his Test career
Starc's raw pace and swinging yorkers have been his biggest weapons.
The left-arm seamer has taken 171 wickets in 45 WTC matches with a fine average of 26.80, showing his attacking nature.
Starc is overall the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the format. He owns 382 wickets from 27.57 with 15 fifers.
He is only behind Warne (708), McGrath (563), and Lyon (553).