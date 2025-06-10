How Steve Smith has fared against South Africa in Tests
What's the story
Star Australian batter Steve Smith is set to feature in the impending 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at the iconic Lord's, starting June 11.
Smith, Australia's fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests, scored a fine ton in the 2023 WTC final against India. He is expected to shine against the Proteas too.
Have a look at his Test record against SA.
Stats
Over 850 Test runs against SA
Between 2014 and 2023, Smith has played 12 Tests against the Proteas.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has racked up 854 runs from 21 innings at an average of 44.94. His tally includes two tons and four half-centuries.
Notably, Smith career-best score in this regard came in his last outing against them. He scored 104 in the 2023 Sydney Test that was drawn.
Information
Home vs away stats
Smith's Test numbers against SA are nearly split evenly across home and away games. He has scored 443 runs from six home games at 49.22 against South Africa in Australia. In away games against the Proteas, he owns 411 runs from six games at 41.10.
Information
Runs as captain against South Africa
Smith is among the most successful Test skippers of Australia. While leading the Aussies, he scored 354 runs in six Tests at an average of 32.18 against the Proteas. His tally includes two half-centuries.
Milestone
Smith could join these names
In the impending WTC final, Smith could become the ninth Australian with 1,000-plus runs against South Africa in the format.
Ricky Ponting (2,132), Neil Harvey (1,625), Michael Clarke (1,487), Matthew Hayden (1,486), David Warner (1,415), Steve Waugh (1,147), Mark Waugh (1,135), and Michael Hussey (1,108) are the only Aussies with this feat as of now.