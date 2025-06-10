South Africa's WTC final dreams: 'Victory can inspire a generation'
What's the story
Ahead of their 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, South African cricketers have highlighted the importance of this match for their country.
Lungi Ngidi, a key player in the team, said winning the title would be a "dream come true." He added that it could change the landscape of cricket in South Africa.
The match will take place at Lord's from June 11.
Impact
'Can inspire a generation of cricketers'
Ngidi stressed that a win in the WTC final could inspire a generation of cricketers in South Africa.
He said, "This is the ultimate form of cricket. Just bringing that focus back to red-ball cricket."
His sentiments were echoed by teammate Tristan Stubbs who said winning would be a huge relief for many South Africans, considering their long wait for an ICC title since 1998.
Future
Thoughts of Stubbs and Verreynne
Stubbs also highlighted that a win in the WTC final would not just be a relief, but also shape the future of South African cricket, especially in red-ball format.
Wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne echoed this sentiment saying it would mean "everything" for them.
He compared it to the impact of Springboks's recent World Cup success on rugby in South Africa.
Inspiration
De Zorzi on the impact of potential victory
Tony de Zorzi, a top-order contributor in the current WTC cycle, stressed on the inspirational aspect of a potential victory.
He said it would show that South African cricket is strong and there are many young players coming through.
"I think it would show that, as a nation, we can come together and achieve special things," he added.
Journey
Can SA end trophy drought?
The upcoming WTC final against Australia is a golden opportunity for South Africa to shed their 'chokers' tag.
The Proteas have been close to winning major ICC tournaments but have missed out on the title.
They lost to India in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup and were knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy.
However, a stellar WTC campaign with seven straight wins has given the table-toppers another chance to end their title drought.