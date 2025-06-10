What's the story

The recently concluded two-match unofficial Test series between England Lions and India A served as a preparatory platform for the upcoming England-India Test series.

The series saw several players from the India A squad gearing up for some red-ball action ahead of a grueling five-match Test series.

KL Rahul﻿, who rushed to England for the second match, scored a fine ton.

Notably, both the games were drawn.