Pat Cummins owns three Test fifers vs South Africa: Stats
What's the story
The upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 11 at Lord's Cricket Ground, will see Australia defend their title against South Africa.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins, one of the world's best fast bowlers, is among the players to watch out for in the game.
He has fared well against the Proteas team in the team. Let's decode his Test stats against SA.
Stats
Over 40 wickets vs SA
As per ESPNcricinfo, Cummins has taken 41 wickets at an average of 19.31 in eight Tests against South Africa, making him a major threat at Lord's.
His average is the second-best among bowlers with 40-plus Test wickets against SA since 2000. Cummins is marginally behind India's Ravindra Jadeja (19.09).
Meanwhile, Cummins's tally includes three fifers with 6/79 being his best figures.
Face-off
Cummins has dominated Markram
Though SA's ace opener Aiden Markram averages 60 vs Australia in Tests, Cummins has troubled him in the past.
The pacer trapped him four times across six innings as Markram averaged 22.50 against him.
Cummins has also trapped Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne once apiece in the Test format.
Meanwhile, the star pacer took 12 wickets at 16.92 in the last bilateral Test series between Australia and South Africa, in 2022-23.
WTC stats
Second-most wickets in WTC history
Meanwhile, Cummins comes second on the list of the highest wicket-takers in WTC history.
He has claimed 200 wickets in just 47 matches with a mighty fine average of 22.63. The pacer is only behind his teammate Nathan Lyon (210).
Cummins was the first bowler to touch the 200-wicket mark in WTC. His tally includes nine fifers as his best figures read 6/91.
Overall in Tests, he has taken 294 wickets in 67 matches at 22.44 (5W: 13).
Information
Fine numbers at Lord's
Notably, Cummins has prior experience of bowling with the Dukes ball in England. He averages 27.17 in the nation, managing 51 wickets from 11 Tests (5W: 1). The pacer has played two Lord's Tests so far, managing 10 scalps at 21.10.